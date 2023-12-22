Marlink Deploys Smart Hybrid Network to Accelerate Digital Decarbonization

[By: Marlink]

Marlink, the smart network and digital solutions company, will deploy its guaranteed bandwidth hybrid network solutions to the Höegh Autoliners fleet to accelerate the company’s integration of digital services to meet its sustainability goals.

Already a customer using remote IT service, support and maintenance from Marlink, Höegh Autoliners will adopt Marlink’s hybrid network solutions, blending high throughput VSAT with L-band backup and 4G/5G services. The managed network solution also includes Marlink’s Unified Threat Management (UTM) cyber security service to ensure the highest security for sensitive data and applications. The company will also evaluate the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) services entering the maritime industry, which can be used to support crew welfare and new business applications.

Höegh Autoliners is a leading global provider of ocean transportation within the Roll-on Roll-off (RoRo) segment, operating a global network of deep-sea trades with Pure Car and Truck Carrier (PCTC) vessels. The company provides safe and secure transportation of cargo such as cars, high and heavy machinery and breakbulk. Each year, Höegh Autoliners transports around two million car equivalent units (ceu) as well as other rolling and static cargo.

The company is investing heavily in future technology, low emission fuels and a newbuilding programme to strengthen its service offering and meet ambitious sustainability targets for its own operations and those of its customers. This includes its new Aurora Class vessels which will be the biggest and most environmentally friendly PCTCs ever built, designed with zero carbon fuels in mind.

Leveraging Marlink’s advanced digital solutions across the fleet, integrated with ITLink for proactive maintenance and support will enable Höegh Autoliners to improve performance across the fleet. The contract reflects increasing demand for vessel performance data as well as the need to demonstrate compliance of its operations and a high degree of cyber resilience. Leveraging ITLink across Marlink’s hybrid network will enable Höegh vessel managers to collaborate with onboard teams on remote troubleshooting, maintenance and support.

“Leadership in the RoRo segment requires a higher level of digital adoption, which is enabled by a combination of skilled safety-oriented people and future proof technology,” said Andreas Enger, Chief Executive Officer, Höegh Autoliners. “This agreement builds on our existing relationship with Marlink and enables us to support our future-focussed strategy with solutions that can scale as requirements grow.”

“Marlink is proud of the long term relationships we create with customers because they enable us to support vessel owners and operators at every stage of their digital journey,” said Tore Morten Olsen, President, Marlink Maritime. “Consolidating digital connectivity and remote IT solutions with a single supplier will provide Höegh Autoliners with a consistent foundation for its future business success.”