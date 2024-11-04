Marlink Deploys Sealink NextGen Hybrid Solution on Tankers for Transpetro

[By: Marlink]

Marlink, the leading managed services provider of business-critical ICT solutions, will supply its Sealink NextGen network solution for Brazil’s biggest crude and product tanker operator, Transpetro.

The hybrid solution includes Marlink’s global VSAT integrated to the high throughput, low latency Starlink solution together with MSS as back-up. The installation will include Marlink’s XChange network management platform to enable software-defined application routing, WiFi and VoIP services as well as secure crew access onboard.

All services will be monitored and managed by Transpetro using a Marlink customer portal with corporate traffic routed to Transpetro HQ using a virtual private network. The installation process is scheduled to start in October on multiple vessels with completion estimated in first quarter of 2025.

Marlink won a public tender process to equip the Transpetro fleet and will provide network solutions and managed services. The integration will enable Transpetro to take advantage of digital possibilities including collaborative workflow and voyage optimisation tools, online training resources and remote maintenance.

The contract win follows continued expansion of operations by Marlink in South America as it responds to a strong energy market and growing demand for managed, integrated solutions from vessel owners and operators. Marlink is establishing a dedicated Regional Customer Support team in Brazil, to work alongside existing specialist support from local partners. Additional Marlink administrative staff will also be added to the local team to support finance and billing operations. These initiatives are in line with the Marlink strategy to decentralize front line support to be closer to our customers.

“Transpetro recognises that efficient and compliant vessel operations require a new approach to onboard network solutions,” said André Pereira, Telecom and IT Project Manager, Transpetro. “Combining Starlink LEO services for our crew with high quality VSAT solutions provides the platform for our digital fleet strategy.”

“Marlink is delighted to have won the opportunity to provide complete managed solutions to Transpetro and support its process of digital transformation,” said Tore Morten Olsen, President Maritime, Marlink. “This is an important achievement in the Marlink strategy to enable and further extend digital possibilities for merchant shipping and energy customers in South America.”