Marlink Delivers Smart Hybrid Connectivity to PONANT

Ponant 3 © PONANT - Nicolas Dubreuil

[By: Marlink]

Marlink, the leading provider of smart network solutions, is supporting PONANT’s first polar exploration ship Le Commandant Charcot, with unrivalled data and voice connectivity to create a unique, seamless communication experience for guests on board.

Le Commandant Charcot became the first vessel of her kind to reach the geographic North Pole on September 6, 2021, during sea trials in preparation for her maiden voyage later this year.

Marlink provides a truly unique and industry-first hybrid network solution, combining Sealink dual C- and Ku-band VSAT connectivity, GEO and LEO L-band connectivity and a high-data volume LEO store & forward capability. The network employs the latest technologies, including software defined routeing (SD-WAN) for an optimized and unparalleled guest experience. Marlink's LTE/GSM service completes the hybrid network solution and enables PONANT to provide aggregated delivery of hundreds of gigabytes per month, offering a record amount of data to connectivity-hungry customers.

Constructed at VARD’s Tulcea shipyard in Romania, with outfitting completed at the VARD shipyard in Søviknes, Norway, Le Commandant Charcot is the first hybrid electric polar exploration ship powered by Liquefied Natural Gas.

Founded in 1988, by officers of the French Merchant Navy, PONANT has created a new style of cruising, under the French flag, through a unique conception of sea travel and a commitment to promoting sustainable and responsible tourism. Accessing exceptional territories aboard yachts featuring refined design, on which the art of living and excellent cuisine take pride of place: such is the promise of a unique and authentic PONANT voyage. With only 123 staterooms, Le Commandant Charcot is a major innovation that strengthens the company’s commitment to sustainable tourism.

“Le Commandant Charcot will enable guests to follow in the footsteps of French polar scientist Jean-Baptiste Charcot, a challenge that demands the best in vessel design and operations,” says Mathieu Petiteau, Director of Newbuilds, Research & Development at PONANT. “The challenge we gave Marlink was simple: to create a communications solution without compromise worthy of polar explorers and tailored for those who follow their footsteps and they have delivered.”

“Le Commandant Charcot will feature a new level of connectivity, enhancing the experience for guests and keeping them connected when at extreme latitudes,” said Tore Morten Olsen, President, Maritime, Marlink. “By combining GEO and LEO constellations with our managed services terrestrial connectivity and global network know-how, Marlink is able to provide the best possible services and keep PONANT’s promises to its customers.”

