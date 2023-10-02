Markey Machine Announces Expansion with Acquisition of JonRie InterTech

Markey Machine, a global leader in the marine deck equipment and winch industry, is thrilled to announce its acquisition of JonRie InterTech, further solidifying its position as an industry leader. This strategic move brings together two renowned companies with a shared commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction.



With over a century of combined experience, Markey Machine and JonRie InterTech have built reputations for delivering reliable, durable, and custom-designed winch systems to the maritime and offshore sectors. Both companies are known for exceeding customer expectations and providing unparalleled support.



The acquisition of JonRie InterTech allows Markey Machine to expand its product offerings, strengthen its technical capabilities, and enhance its market presence. By combining their expertise and resources, Markey Machine and JonRie InterTech will continue to set new standards in the marine winch industry.



"We are excited to welcome JonRie InterTech to the Markey Machine family," said Blaine Dempke, CEO of Markey Machine. "This acquisition enables us to leverage our synergies, enhance our capabilities, and better serve our customers with a comprehensive range of cutting-edge winch systems."



Brandon Durar, Founder of JonRie InterTech, also expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "Joining forces with Markey Machine presents tremendous opportunities for growth and innovation. Together, we will continue to provide industry-leading solutions and exceptional service to our valued customers."



Building on JonRie InterTech's established legacy since its inception in 2000, Markey Machine is committed to continuing the JonRie product line, serving both existing and new customers with the same dedication and excellence. In addition to maintaining and growing the specific market JonRie has catered to for years, Markey Machine will also enhance service and support,

ensuring the JonRie customers continue to receive the assistance they have come to expect. Customers can learn more about Markey Machine and JonRie InterTech by visiting their websites at www.markeymachine.com and www.jonrie.com respectively.

