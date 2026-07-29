Maritime Partners Adds M/V Lulu Hamilton to Fleet

[By: Laborde Products]

Maritime Partners has added the M/V Lulu Hamilton to its fleet as a newly constructed pushboat built by FMT Shipyard & Repair in Harvey, Louisiana.

The 1,600 horsepower vessel is configured with a twin-screw propulsion system powered by two Mitsubishi S6R2-Y3 Tier 3 engines, each rated at 803 horsepower at 1,400 RPM. The build also includes two 65kW generator sets supplied by Laborde Products, providing auxiliary power to support vessel operations.

Built for inland service, the Lulu Hamilton reflects Maritime Partners' continued focus on dependable vessels designed around proven equipment platforms. By maintaining consistency across propulsion and onboard power systems, the company can deliver vessels that are familiar to operators and positioned for long-term service.

"Every vessel we add to the fleet is built with long-term reliability in mind," said Chris Miller, Director of Newbuild Programs at Maritime Partners. "The goal is to provide our customers with equipment they can put to work with confidence. Having a consistent platform across propulsion and onboard power helps support that approach."

Laborde Products supplied both the main engines and generator sets and worked alongside Maritime Partners and FMT Shipyard & Repair throughout the project. The propulsion and auxiliary power package was selected to align with the vessel's operating profile while supporting consistency across the fleet.

"The S6R2 continues to be a proven platform for inland applications," said Bradley Matte, Gulf Coast Territory Sales Manager at Laborde Products. "For a vessel like the Lulu Hamilton, it provides a straightforward and dependable package that supports long-term operation and maintenance."