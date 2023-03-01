Maritime Partner AS has contracted with Norwind Offshore

Maritime Partner AS has contracted with Norwind Offshore to deliver a workboat and davit for their new Vard 4 19 design. Initially, the workboat is connected to the service vessel "Norwind Gale TBN" by Vard Group for the wind power industry. The work boat, an ALUSAFE 1250WF, is specially built to transport service personnel and goods from the service vessel to the wind turbines.

Local anchoring

Both companies are located in Ålesund, in the center of the maritime cluster in Sunnmøre. "Here, we have close access to high-level expertise in an innovative and leading environment in offshore technology. In the future, our desire is to be a key contributor, build both the maritime cluster and further develop the local business community," says Roy Ove Standal, COO Norwind Offshore.

Custom fleet

The vessels are purpose-built and specialized to assist the transition to clean, sustainable energy sources."We want to offer the best and most efficient vessels, specially built to support the operation of offshore wind farms," says Roy Ove Standal.

Continuing the "green transition"

"We are continuing the transition from traditional offshore investments to offshore wind power with this contract. Norwind Offshore is a competent customer with significant ambitions in wind power, the fact that they have chosen Maritime Partner as a supplier is something we are very proud of, and we look forward to continuing the collaboration. We have worked purposefully towards this important market for several years now and have built up good references within this market, says Henrik Myklebust, Vice President Sales at Maritime Partner. Both hull and superstructure are produced in partially recycled aluminium, which can be recycled again when the boat's life span is over. In addition, the engines installed are among the most environmentally friendly on the market, Myklebust continues.

Quality and comfort

ALUSAFE 1250 WF will be equipped with a gyro stabilizer to improve the working environment and comfort for the technicians and crew. The propulsion system is of the Volvo Penta IPS type, which meets the new strict emission requirements imposed by the EU on the shipping industry (IMO Tier III). Good maneuverability, improved acceleration, reduced noise and vibration, ease of use and easy service access are among the features of this system.

About Maritime Partner

Maritime Partner AS sells and builds high-speed boats of its own design. Maritime Partner has customers all over the world, and has delivered more than 2,200 boats. Boat types range from offshore rescue boats, work boats, patrol boats, tourist boats and other fast-moving boats under the brand names Alusafe, Seabear/Sjøbjørn and Weedo.

Main dimensions ALUSAFE 1250 WF:

Overall length 13.15 metres

Total width 3.85 metres

Number of passengers 12+2 crew

