Maritime Conference 2022 by RINA & IMarEST

[By: RINA & IMarEST]

We are excited to announce the upcoming Marine Conference organised by The Joint Branch of RINA & IMarEST

When: Friday 24th June 2022, 9AM to 5PM. Lunch is provided as well as Tea/Coffee throughout the day followed by a Networking Session 5pm to 7pm where refreshments and canapes will be provided.

What: An in-person conference on the theme of Climate Change and Rising Sea Levels in South East Asia.

Attended by members of the Marine Community and Universities to talk on different solutions to Climate Change and Rising Sea Levels.

The event will start with an Opening Session and follow into sessions relevant to each topic of interest. There will be four sessions, two in the morning and two in the afternoon. After each session there will be a panel discussion where speakers can discuss and answer questions from the audience.

The topics to be discussed include:

The utilisation of marine structures for floating farms.

Alternative energy sources including Nuclear.

Understanding Climate Change Dynamics

Decarbonisation through the use of alternative fuels and Carbon Capture.

Speakers

Greg Fisk - Global Lead – Climate Risk and Resilience, BMT Global (Evolving our approach to understanding the physical risks of climate change on the maritime sector and other coastal industries.

Dr. Paul Ong Senior Lecturer at the NUS Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering and the Associate Director of the Centre of Offshore Research and Engineering. (Floating Vertical Farms in Freshwater Bodies)

Rasim Asgarov Managing Director, Brigantine MC (Sustainable, Integrated Multi-level floating farm concept)

Sobhith Hariharan Global Shipowner Newbuilding Support (SNS) Manager | Gas Technology Specialist (Application of Methanol as a fuel for containerships)

Kuniadi Wandy Huang Project manager, Maritime Energy & Sustainable Development Centre of Excellence / Research Associate at NTU ([email protected]) (Decarbonisation Challenges and Opportunities for the Maritime Industry)

Victor Nain Director at Centre for Strategic Energy and Resources (CSER) (Nuclear Energy Solutions)

Ivan Stoytchev Advisor at Core Power (Marine Molten Salt Reactors)

Lim Soon Heng Founding President / Senior Advisor, Society of Floating Solutions (Singapore)

Dr. Jai Acharya Principal Consultant. International Maritime Management & Consultancy (IMMC), (Environmental Shipping and the Global Climate Change Challenges)

Francis Lai Business Manager Refrigeration, Wilhelmsen Ship Service (Reduce Emissions from Ships with Responsible Refrigeration)

Further to the above, there are still other speakers being lined up to talk on Decarbonisation, Climate Change and Floating Solutions.

Tickets can be found at the following link with discounts available for Supporting Organisations and Members of RINA/IMarEST: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/346022040237

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.