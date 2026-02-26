Mariners for America Conference 2026 to Unite Maritime Leaders

[By: Maritime Institute of Technology and Graduate Studies]

The Maritime Institute of Technology and Graduate Studies (MITAGS) announces the upcoming Mariners for America (MFA) Conference, taking place March 30 – April 1, 2026, at the Maritime Conference Center (MCC) in Linthicum Heights, Maryland.

The Mariners for America Conference brings together maritime professionals, industry leaders, educators, and workforce development experts for three days of collaboration focused on strengthening the U.S. maritime workforce. The event is designed to connect industry needs with practical training solutions that support safety, career advancement, and long-term operational readiness.

The 2026 conference will feature expert presentations, panel discussions, and networking opportunities addressing key topics such as workforce sustainability, competency-based training, maritime safety, emerging technologies, and career pathways for mariners. Attendees will gain actionable insights from experienced leaders and organizations shaping the future of the maritime industry.

“Mariners for America provides an important platform for meaningful dialogue and collaboration across our industry,” said Eric Friend, Executive Director at MITAGS. “By bringing together educators, operators, and maritime professionals, we can help ensure that training and workforce development remain aligned with the evolving needs of the commercial fleet.”

Hosted at MITAGS’ state-of-the-art training campus, the conference offers a unique setting where attendees can experience maritime education in action while building valuable professional connections.

Registration is now open, and early registration is encouraged as space is limited.

For conference details and registration, visit: https://www.mitags.org/mariners-for-america-conference/