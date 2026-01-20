[By: Maritime Institute of Technology and Graduate Studies]

Help Shape the Future of the U.S. Maritime Workforce

The U.S. maritime industry is preparing for a period of significant growth, and the need for a strong, sustainable American mariner workforce has never been greater. The Mariners for America Conference at MITAGS will bring together vessel operators, unions, academies, training institutions, regulators, and industry leaders to explore bold ideas and practical solutions for attracting, developing, and retaining mariners.

Download Agenda Here

Why Attend:

Stay ahead of maritime industry trends and workforce changes.

Gain insights that can elevate your career and organization.

Be part of a growing national maritime movement.Help strengthen America’s maritime future.

Build meaningful connections with leaders across the U.S. maritime sector.

Registration Is Open:

Early Bird Price: $900 (Dec 1 – Feb 28)

Standard Price: $1,000 (after Feb 28)

Register here.

Call for Sponsors

Support the mission to grow, develop, and sustain the U.S. mariner workforce by becoming a conference sponsor.

Sponsorship gives your organization visibility among key maritime stakeholders, including vessel operators, maritime schools, regulators, and industry leaders.

Your support will help us deliver a high-quality conference while positioning your brand as a leader in the maritime industry.

To learn more about sponsorship opportunities, please contact us at [email protected] .

Sponsorship Levels:

Pilot Sponsor – $4,000

Includes signage at registration, logo in the event program, free exhibit table, and recognition in all pre-conference communications. More information here.

Master Sponsor – $2,000

Includes signage at registration, logo in the event program, free exhibit table, and recognition in all pre-conference communications. More information here.

Navigator Sponsor – $1,000

Includes signage at registration, logo in the event program, free exhibit table, and recognition in all pre-conference communications. More information here.

Additional Opportunities

Lanyard Sponsor: $500

Sponsor is responsible for producing and shipping lanyards to the conference venue. More information here.

Exhibit Table: $500

Nonprofits and government organizations — please contact [email protected] to request a table. More information here.

Reception Sponsor: $2,000 (SOLD OUT)

Includes signage at the reception.

Sponsorship at $2,000 would include credit as a Master-Level Sponsor.

Dinner Sponsor: $2,000

Includes logo placement on all dinner tables.

Sponsorship at $2,000 would include credit as a Master-Level Sponsor. More information here.

Stay on Top of the Daily Maritime News The maritime news

that matters most Get the latest maritime news delivered to your inbox daily. Subscribe Now

Stay On Campus for the Mariners for America Conference

Make the most of your conference experience by staying right on-site at the Maritime Conference Center (MCC) — home of MITAGS and the Mariners for America Conference. Staying on campus keeps you close to every keynote, workshop, and networking opportunity while enjoying the comfort and convenience of being on-site. More information here.