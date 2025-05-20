MarinePALS New Mental Well-Being Microlearning Videos Package for Seafarers

[By: MarinePALS]

In response to the growing concern surrounding mental health at sea, MarinePALS has launched a dedicated microlearning video series focused on mental well-being and suicide prevention for the maritime community. This initiative aligns with the company’s broader commitment to fostering a culture of safety and care across the global seafaring workforce.

A recent report by marine insurer Gard revealed that more than 400 lives were lost in the shipping industry over a four-year period, of which 11% were attributed to suicide. These sobering figures highlight an urgent need to address mental health more proactively within the maritime sector.

Recognising this, MarinePALS has developed a four-part microlearning series designed to raise awareness, encourage timely intervention, and equip seafarers with the knowledge to support themselves and their colleagues:

Part 1: Understanding Mental Health at Sea

Part 2: Recognising Signs of Depression

Part 3: Recognising Suicidal Thoughts

Part 4: Suicide Prevention – How to Help

The series is now available on the MarinePALS platform and has been translated into 20 languages, with multilingual subtitles to ensure accessibility across diverse crew nationalities.

Capt. Girish Munjal, Content Director at MarinePALS, stated: “Mental well-being is not just a personal issue; it directly impacts operational safety and overall crew performance. Our goal with this series is to promote awareness, foster open conversations, and ultimately contribute to a safer and more supportive onboard environment.”

Capt. Pradeep Chawla, CEO and Founder of MarinePALS, who has over 30 years’ experience in QHSE and Training, added:“There is a reluctance in society and in the maritime industry to discuss mental health issues. Seafarers are worried about not being accepted back in employment. There is an urgent need for education about mental health and for having a broader discussion on how the industry can best support its seafarers. This is our effort to educate and help facilitate these vital conversations.”

The microlearning format allows for quick, focused learning sessions that can be easily integrated into onboard routines or shore-based training programmes. By addressing a sensitive topic like mental well-being in a respectful and practical manner, the series aims to empower maritime personnel at all levels to recognise warning signs and take meaningful action.

This initiative reflects MarinePALS’ continued dedication to achieving zero harm — not only in physical safety but also in the mental and emotional well-being of seafarers.

For more information about this latest training video and how to access it, please visit https://www.marinepals. com