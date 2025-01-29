MarineLINE Manufacturer Advanced Polymer Coatings Clinches Major Ship Deal

[By: Advanced Polymer Coatings]

Avon, Ohio headquartered manufacturer Advanced Polymer Coatings (APC) is ramping up its manufacturing operation after signing a major new contract with Hafnia, the world’s largest operator of product and chemical tankers.

The deal will see APC’s high-performance MarineLINE coating system applied to 10 chemical tankers in the Hafnia fleet. MarineLINE’s superior chemical resistance properties, ease and speed of cleaning, and the reduced risk of contamination from previous cargoes, were all considerations in Hafnia’s decision.

APC’s strong commitment to customer care was another big factor in clinching the work. A two-year programme of tank recoating is now set to get underway, with work on more vessels in the pipeline as the programme progresses.

The tankers that will undertake the recoating process were brought into Hafnia’s fleet through acquisitions it made in January 2022. A number of them are already coated with MarineLINE, while others will have current epoxy coatings replaced.

APC Global Marine Manager Onur Yildirim said: “We are absolutely delighted to have been chosen by Hafnia for this large-scale programme of recoating after two years of detailed discussions. It is a great start to 2025 for the business and we are looking forward to developing a strong working partnership with the world’s largest operator of chemical and product tankers. MarineLINE protects cargo tanks from more IMO approved chemicals than any other coating. And due to its high resistance, high gloss finish and low absorption, it is much faster to clean meaning it outperforms stainless steel and epoxy coatings.

“Those faster cleaning times enable quicker ship turnaround, which in turn can free up additional sailing days, all improving the performance, earning ability and profitability of the vessel.”

Mikkel Boesen, Vice President of TECOS Fleet, Hafnia, said: “At Hafnia, we are committed to operating a fleet that upholds the highest standards of efficiency and performance. Working with MarineLINE aligns perfectly with this vision for our chemical fleet. MarineLINE’s superior resistance, ease of cleaning, and ability to switch seamlessly between chemical cargoes were key factors in our decision. We look forward to seeing the results of this collaboration set to improve operational flexibility and profitability of our vessels as we work together to deliver value to our stakeholders.”

The Hafnia deal is the latest in a number of recent contract wins with major fleet operators that saw sales of APC’s MarineLINE coating system rise by 42pc in 2023.

APC has around 12 per cent of the global chemical tanker coating market with some 700 ships worldwide coated with MarineLINE.