Marcura Announces Senior Executive Appointments to Support Strategic Growth

Dionysis Tzelepis, CEO of DA-Desk

Marcura, a leading maritime solutions provider, is pleased to unveil significant advancements in its leadership team to reinforce its strategic expansion plans. The company has introduced two key senior executive appointments, highlighting its commitment to driving innovation and progress within the industry.

Dionysis Tzelepis, who joined DA-Desk in 2017 and was previously its MD, has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of DA-Desk, a pivotal move aimed at propelling the company forward. With a distinguished career spanning over two decades, Tzelepis brings extensive expertise and leadership to his new role. He will focus on continued customer service, innovation, and optimising the value of DA-Desk's services.



"Dionysis assumes the CEO position with full P&L responsibility and the authority to elevate DA-Desk to new horizons," stated Jens Lorens Poulsen, Marcura's co-founder and Group CEO. "Amongst many other things, he brings years of experience as the CFO of a prominent tanker shipping company, giving him a profound understanding of the intricate financial dynamics that govern ship operations, which translates into invaluable benefits for our clients. On behalf of the board and the entire team, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to him."

Tzelepis is an alumnus of Athens University of Economics and Business, holding a Bachelor's degree in accounting and finance and a Master's in Finance from Henley Business School at Reading University.

Bruno Deszczynski Takes the Helm as Head of PortLog and ClaimsHub

Bruno Deszczynski, with over a decade of experience at Marcura, has taken on the role of CEO of PortLog and ClaimsHub, signifying a significant step in Marcura's growth journey. He started in Marcura in software engineering in 2011 and eventually became Group CTO, highlighting his substantial influence on the company's technology landscape and our development of solutions such as PortLog, ClaimsHub and MCaaS, our comprehensive maritime compliance solution.

With more than ten years of hands-on expertise in the complex world of maritime data, AI and digitalisation, Bruno has become a distinguished expert in the field. "Bruno exemplifies our unwavering commitment to digital innovation. He is at the forefront of our data and digital initiatives," noted Jens Poulsen. "In recent months, Bruno has demonstrated remarkable ownership in launching strategic products like PortLog Pro and ClaimsHub."

"These strategic promotions mark our resolute drive towards achieving exceptional performance and value within the industry," shared Jens Poulsen, expressing his optimism for Marcura's future plans.

