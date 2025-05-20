Marcura and Sedna Partner to Simplify Maritime Workflows

[By: Marcura]

Marcura and Sedna today announced a partnership giving chartering and operations teams direct access to Marcura’s ClaimsHub from inside Sedna’ email platform Stream. Integration with PortLog is planned for the next phase of the rollout. Together, these tools will help shared customers reduce system switching, speed up decisions, and minimise operational risk.

Chartering and operations teams spend much of their day in email, reviewing instructions, managing documents, and responding to fast-moving events. However, the systems they rely on to act often sit outside the inbox, forcing them to switch platforms and manually move documents from one system to another just to keep things moving. It is slow, repetitive, and prone to error.

Sedna is built to solve that exact problem. By connecting directly to the tools teams already use, it turns email into a workspace where structured data, decisions, and workflows live side by side. This means fewer clicks, fewer missed steps, and faster action where it matters most.

With Marcura’s ClaimsHub and AI console already accessible from within Sedna, and PortLog due to follow soon, users can manage key processes and access voyage-critical information without ever leaving their inbox.

Key benefits of the integration between Sedna and Marcura include:

Claims handled faster: Operations teams can now send documents like Statements of Fact directly from Sedna into ClaimsHub. Processed results return to Sedna, removing unnecessary downloads and manual transfers.

AI-powered document workflows: Users can push charter party documents from Sedna to Marcura’s AI Console, streamlining tasks including handover generation from chartering to operations and running ‘check before fixing’ to flag missing or ambiguous clauses. These outputs flow back into Sedna, helping teams issue accurate voyage instructions without disrupting their workflow.

Voyage planning simplified: Chartering and operations teams will soon be able to access turnaround times, port costs, and restrictions right from their inbox helping them plan more confidently and avoid delays.

Dylan Ray Mace, VP of Sales & Partnerships, Marcura, said: “Maritime teams are already buried in email. They’re under pressure and moving fast; the last thing they need is to jump between systems just to process a claim or check port data. This integration brings critical tools and information to where it’s most needed. It means fewer clicks, less friction, and faster decisions. It’s simple, and that’s exactly the point.”

Bill Dobie, Founder and CEO, Sedna, added: “This partnership brings together two platforms that understand how people actually work, removing friction, saving time, and helping teams act faster with the right information in front of them.”