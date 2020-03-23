Marc van Heyningen Appointed as New COO Damen Shipyards Group

As of April 1, Marc van Heyningen will become the new Chief Operations Officer (COO) of Damen Shipyards Group. This completes the Executive Board of the leading Dutch maritime solutions provider.

"We warmly welcome Marc on board," said CEO Arnout Damen. "With his experience and background, he is certainly able to take operational excellence within our company to an even higher level."

Van Heyningen has a MSc in Civil Structural Engineering at Delft University and has spent the vast majority of his career working for Fluor Corporation in various general and operations management positions in, for example, the Netherlands, the U.K., India and the U.S. His last role was Vice President of Operations based in Fluor Company Headquarters in Dallas, Texas. “I very much look forward to joining the Damen team and working to strengthen project execution and quality of delivery.”

Van Heyningen is the successor to Jan-Wim Dekker, who started as Chief Commercial Officer on January 1. In addition to Mr Damen, Mr Dekker and Mr Van Heyningen, Andreas Fluhrer (Chief Transformation Officer), Tom Touber (Chief Financial Officer) complete the board.

