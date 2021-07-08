Management Changes at CR Ocean Engineering

Samuel W. Croll, CEO of CR Ocean Engineering LLC (CROE), has announced two changes to his senior management team effective July 1, 2021. Dominique Philibert has become President and COO, and Nick Confuorto, CROE’s former President and COO, has retired and remains with the firm in an advisory capacity.

Dominique Philibert has been the Technology Director at CROE since 2013. Working closely with Confuorto, he developed CROE’s exhaust gas cleaning designs. He was directly involved in all aspects of management from marketing and sales to certification, participating in conferences and seminars, issuing proposals, meeting with clients for sales and contract negotiations. Philibert currently oversees CROE’s research team as it develops designs in response to the environmental challenges facing the commercial shipping industry.

A native of France, Dominique received his engineering degree from ECAM in 1990.

Philibert has focused his career on the field of Flue Gas Cleaning, working with the most respected names in the air pollution control industry both in the United States and in Europe.

With more than 25 years of experience in Process Engineering and Project Management, Dominique’s primary goal has been to provide CROE’s clients in the maritime sector with the best available technical solutions.

Philibert is fluent in French and English, and has working knowledge of Korean, Spanish and German.

