MAN Wins Engine Contract for Royal Thai Navy Patrol Boats

By The Maritime Executive 01-23-2020 04:45:03

MAN Energy Solutions has won the contract to supply the main propulsion engines for two new 41m patrol vessels for the Royal Thai Navy. Each vessel will be powered by 2 × MAN 16V175D-MM, IMO Tier II engines, each rated at 2,960 kW m at 1,900 rpm. Marsun Shipyard in Thailand will construct the newbuildings with delivery scheduled for August 2020.

The Royal Thai Navy already operates MAN Energy Solutions engines on its Krabi-class Offshore Patrol Vessels; a second such vessel was commissioned last September.

Barend Thijssen, Head of Four-Stroke Marine Sales & Licensing – MAN Energy Solutions, said: “We are delighted to expand our presence in the Royal Thai Navy’s fleet with the addition of these two new vessels. The 175D is rapidly establishing itself in Governmental applications, due to its excellent performance and efficient operating costs.”

Due to its comprehensive engine portfolio, MAN Energy Solutions SE can provide propulsion solutions to cover a wide range of naval and governmental applications, from fast patrol craft to large amphibious and auxiliary vessels.

The MAN 175D engine

MAN Energy Solutions developed the MAN 175D engine range to supplement and complete its product portfolio in the maritime sector. 12, 16 & 20-cylinder variants of the engine are available with outputs ranging from 1,500 to 4,000 kW and these are optimised for propelling ferries, offshore supply vessels, tug boats and other, working vessels.

Specialist model versions have also been developed for other market segments, such as superyachts and naval marine applications. The MAN 175D is also an extremely eco-friendly engine, being designed from the outset to comply with the latest, as well as future, exhaust-gas-emission requirements. The engine utilises a very compact and flexible SCR system, which enables vessel designers to optimise space on board.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.