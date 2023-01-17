MAN PrimeServ Upgrade Central to Solvang - EEXI Project

MAN Energy Solutions has announced that its after-sales division, MAN PrimeServ, Frederikshavn is set to perform a radical and extensive optimisation of the propulsion drivetrain of a 2007/2008 gas tanker during its forthcoming dry docking. The solution for the Solvang ASA-owned vessel will enable it to meet impending EEXI regulations via main-engine power limitation and brings the vessel’s propulsive efficiency on par with modern buildings via, among other initiatives, clever optimisation of the existing CP propeller and aft-ship system.

The 2007/2008 gas tanker project will entail the introduction of optimised propeller blades, a propeller-hub fairing cone and EcoBulb rudder-bulb integration developed in close cooperation with Becker Marine Systems, Solvang ASA and MAN Energy Solutions’ hydrodynamic experts. Besides MAN Energy Solution’s scope of supply, the vessel will also be permanently power de-rated, EEXI power-limited, and equipped with a Mewis duct installation. The work will position Solvang ASA a first mover within advanced, holistic vessel optimisation.

Tor Øyvind Ask, Fleet Director, Solvang ASA, said: “We envisage that this significant, eco-concept investment will not just have a positive environmental impact, but that it will significantly prolong the efficiency and life of the vessel too. This investment will enhance the gas tanker’s operational efficiency while minimising its carbon footprint and emissions in accordance with our best business practice.”

Michael Muff Jensen, Senior Sales Manager, MAN Energy Solutions, Frederikshavn said: “We are very happy to be part of this exciting propulsion optimisation project where, once again, a successful long-term customer relationship has proven vital in putting together such a complex project as this. From a propulsion perspective, the solution is spot on in terms of performance, efficiency and reduced CO2 emissions. This is just Solvang’s latest investment in its current fleet, confirming its position in the market as a committed front-runner in the efficient and environmentally-friendly transport of LPG and petrochemical gases.”

About Solvang ASA

Solvang ASA dates back to 1936 and has developed into one of the world’s leading transporters of LPG and petrochemical gases. It has headquarters in Stavanger, Norway with offices in Oslo and the Philippines. Solvang has a fleet of modern and efficient vessels, all built in accordance with the most up-to-date specifications and fitted with new and efficient technology. The company has a strong focus on



