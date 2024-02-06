MAN PrimeServ and C.C. JENSEN Sign Cooperation Agreement

[By: MAN Energy Solutions]

At a recent ceremony in Copenhagen, MAN Energy Solutions and C.C.JENSEN (CJC®) – the global leader in oil maintenance – signed a Cooperation Agreement regarding the promotion and sales of CJC products by MAN PrimeServ, MAN Energy Solutions’ after-sales division. Kim Kjaer, Global Segment Manager, signed the agreement on behalf of CJC; while Serghei Nastas, Head of PrimeServ Omnicare, Marine & Power, represented MAN Energy Solutions.

Kjaer said: “C.C. JENSEN and MAN Energy Solutions have had a strong and powerful technical cooperation for decades. A significant result of this relationship has been the development of solutions that have assisted our mutual customers in achieving clean and dry oil, in the process improving the reliability of oil and equipment, as well as reducing energy consumption and CO2 footprints. As a natural next step, we now add the mutual promotion of these CJC solutions. At C.C. JENSEN, we are very proud of the cooperation and see it as an important quality stamp.”

PrimeServ Omnicare, an MAN Energy Solutions aftersales product centre, is responsible for helping the PrimeServ network extend its service portfolio beyond the standard MAN Energy Solutions scope through concluding global agreements with various OEMs, such as C.C. JENSEN. The new Cooperation Agreement aligns with MAN Energy Solutions’ strategy of ‘Moving big things to zero’ as C.C.JENSEN’s product will, among other benefits, help improve the CII (Carbon Intensity Indicator) rating of marine vessels.

Nastas said: “Our vision at PrimeServ Omnicare is to help our customers reduce the CO2 footprint of their existing assets by offering technical solutions from our partners that are simple to install and operate, and which have an immediate impact – both on the environment and customer budgets. With the C.C. JENSEN lube-oil filtration system, we have found such a solution. As part of a pilot phase during 2023, the market showed great interest in its solution and I look forward to continuing our good cooperation with C.C. JENSEN."

Agreement terms

CJC has already collaborated on MAN PrimeServ retrofits for a considerable period of time, paving the way for even greater involvement now throughout the entire MAN Energy Solutions network. MAN Energy Solutions, with its excellent access to the marine and power markets, finds that CJC lube-oil units fit perfectly with its own decarbonisation strategy.

The new agreement:

applies globally (excepting Brazil, Japan, Korea and Norway);

means CJC will offer local support to customers and MAN Energy Solutions;

will focus on the marine and power sectors.

About the product

The C.C. JENSEN lube-oil filtration system provides an innovative alternative to conventional separators for cleaning oil, offering significant cost savings through simple technology for maintaining lube oil in both two- and four-stroke engines.

Simultaneously, it lowers the environmental impact by reducing energy and oil consumption. The system not only fulfils OEM demands for cleanliness but also delivers a substantial reduction in fuel consumption and an improved CII rating, aligning perfectly with MAN Energy Solutions’ vision for a greener shipping industry.

Typical drivers for retrofitting this new technology include significant savings of: