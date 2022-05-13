MAN Energy Solutions Makes Agreement with STX

MAN Energy Solutions has signed a cooperation agreement with STX Heavy Industries Co., Ltd., to deliver its three EEXI (Energy Efficiency eXisting ship Index) solutions to MAN B&W-branded low-speed engines manufactured by STX HI. The goal behind the agreement is to provide STX HI customers with an EEXI solution to help accelerate the pace for EEXI compliance.

Depending on customers’ requirements, the solutions provided in the agreement offer a complete package with an assessment report, or just a standalone OPL (Overridable Power Limitation). With immediate effect, the agreement is set to run for an initial period of three years.

Thomas Leander, Vice President – Head of Solutions & Site Manager, MAN Energy Solutions, said: "I am happy we have reached an agreement with STX HI that will help customers become EEXI-compliant. This also means a lot to us given our commitment to helping customers meet market demands regarding decarbonisation.”

Chun-Dong Kim, Senior Vice President and Head of Engine Components & Retrofit Service Division, STX HI Said: “We are very pleased to take this opportunity to reach an agreement with MAN Energy Solutions who will provide the relevant solution for EEXI regulation while STX HI will provide a reliable solution for decarbonisation to customers. Starting with this agreement, we look forward to futher cooperation with MAN in the future to respond to environmental regulations.”

Overridable Power Limitation

IMO’s MEPC 335(76) regulation that will come into force from January 2023 requires vessels already in service to become EEXI (Energy Efficiency eXisting ship Index) compliant. MAN Energy Solutions has therefore developed an OPL that meets the vast majority of shipowners’ request for a simple, economical solution that complies with the impending regulation. OPL reduces carbon emissions by restricting the maximum power – and thus, fuel consumption – produced by prime movers to a lower value than what was originally designed and certified for.

Agreement purpose and scope

Under the terms of the agreement, STX HI will resell MAN Energy Solutions EEXI compliance solution for all STX HI-manufactured, MAN B&W-branded ME and MC engines. To accommodate customers as quickly as possible, STX HI will install the OPL solution on all such units.

