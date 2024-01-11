MAN Energy Solutions & Karpowership Sign Contract for 48 Dual-Fuel Engines

[By: MAN Energy Solutions]

MAN Energy Solutions and Karpowership have signed a contract for the delivery of a total of 48 dual-fuel engines for Karpowership’s fleet of power plant ships (Powerships). The engine order consists of MAN 18V51/60DF dual-fuel engines with a mechanical output of 20.7 MW each.

The engines will be split between a number of Powerships. In addition to the engines, MAN Energy Solutions will also supply the control systems for the Powerships as well as other electromechanical equipment.

Alexander Stöckler, Head of Sales, Tendering & Project Management, Power Segment at MAN Energy Solutions, said: “MAN Energy Solutions has been supplying engines for Karpowership's floating power plants since 2009. And we are proud of playing our role in Karpowership’s ability of realising the energy transition in a fast-track manner in any location in the world by now expanding the company’s fleet by a considerable 1,000 MW with this major order. Our dual-fuel technology has already proven itself in other Powerships, and we have now even been able to increase the engine output from 19 MW to almost 21 MW, which will make the upcoming Powerships even more effective.”

Gökhan Koçak, Chief Technical Operations Officer at Karpowership, emphasized the importance of the two companies’ long-term collaboration and added: “MAN Energy Solutions plays a vital role in Karpowership’s mission of providing high-efficient, reliable and low cost electricity in a fast-track manner all around the world. The two companies share a vision of supporting countries in their energy transition paths by providing a high-efficient multi-fuel technology.”

Stefan Eefting, Head of MAN PrimeServ Germany, added: “Karpowership not only places high demands on the quality of the engines, but also on the services and expertise in the area of maintenance and after-sales. In recent years, we have been able to increase the availability of the engines in Karpowership's existing fleet to 98% with our services. This overall package of efficient and powerful engines combined with high service quality has once again convinced the customer to rely on us.”

Existing fleet with a total of 36 powerships

Karpowership has the world's largest fleet of Powerships. The active fleet currently comprises a total of 36 Powerships with a total capacity of 6,000 MW. The future newbuilds equipped with MAN engines will also be deployed globally.

“Powerships stand for flexibility. After all, the floating power plants bring electrical energy to where it is urgently needed and help to alleviate urgent energy shortages,” explained Tilman Tütken, Vice President Strategic Projects, Power, at MAN Energy Solutions. “The Powerships will be deployed in various regions of Asia, South and Central America and Africa.”

Long-standing partnership

Timur Iyi, Managing Director of MAN Energy Solutions Turkey, added: “We have a long-standing partnership with Karpowership. Quality in product and services and a trustful relation and dialog is the key for this success. The company has already commissioned us to supply over 100 engines and together we have always been able to find solutions for emerging issues. We are delighted that Karpowership has placed its trust in us again and that we can continue to contribute to the success of this unique Powership concept with our technology.”

Karpowership partners with MAN Energy Solutions not only for newbuild projects, but also for the modernisation of its existing fleet. MAN PrimeServ, the after-sales brand of MAN Energy Solutions, is currently converting four barges with a total of 32 engines to dual-fuel operation. Karpowership also benefits from MAN PrimeServ's extensive local capacities in Turkey as well the global service network when deploying its power plant vessels worldwide. With over 140 service locations worldwide, MAN PrimeServ offers the fastest possible support for troubleshooting, no matter where the power plant vessels are currently in operation.