MAN Energy & Anglo-Eastern Agree on EEXI Compliance Measures

(From left, MAN Energy Solutions unless stated): Sarath Prasannan, Managing Director, Hong Kong and Head of MAN PrimeServ, Marine & Power (APAC); (on screen) Carsten Ostenfeldt, Chief Operating Officer, Anglo-Eastern Univan Group; Mohit Purswani, Key Acco

[By: MAN Energy Solutions]

MAN Energy Solutions has signed a Letter of Commitment (LOC) with ship manager, Anglo-Eastern, at its Hong Kong head office to supply its Overridable Power Limitation (OPL) solution, including service installation, to meet the impending IMO MARPOL IV EEXI regulation.

In preparation for the upcoming EEXI regulation, MAN Energy Solutions developed retrofit solutions to satisfy vessels in need of an OPL scheme, both for MC- and ME- engines.

Early in the process, Anglo-Eastern requested suggestions for suitable solutions for those elements of its fleet in need of a retrofit. Anglo-Eastern has approximately 300 vessels requiring an OPL solution, spanning mechanically- as well as electronically-controlled engines.

Carsten Ostenfeldt, Chief Operating Officer, Anglo-Eastern Univan Group, said: “It was important for us to have a solution for our customers and vessels that was timely and cost competitive. We knew pressure would build up across the many vessels in the world in need of an OPL solution, which is why we wanted to be an early mover to ensure sufficient capacity for the retrofit of our vessels.”

Sarath Prasannan, Managing Director MAN Energy Solutions, Hong Kong and Head of MAN PrimeServ, Marine & Power (APAC), said: “The Anglo-Eastern Group is a Global Key Account for MAN Energy Solutions and is well prepared in its approach to meeting the IMO regulatory requirements due to come into effect in 2023. We will work together with Anglo-Eastern in ensuring that the engines in its fleet have the latest class approval and access to tamper-proof EEXI compliant solutions.”

Overridable Power Limitation

The development of OPL is spurred by the introduction of the IMO’s MEPC 335(76) regulation – to be enforced from January 2023 – that will require vessels already in service to meet the EEXI (Energy Efficiency eXisting ship Index). MAN Energy Solutions developed OPL to meet the vast majority of shipowners’ desire for a simple, economical solution that would comply with the impending regulation. OPL reduces carbon emissions by restricting the maximum power – and thus, fuel consumption – produced by prime movers to a lower value than what was originally designed and certified for.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.