MAN Cryo to Design Hydrogen Supply for Net-Zero Norwegian Ferries

[By: MAN Cryo]

MAN Cryo has been contracted by Torghatten Nord A/S, the Norwegian ferry company, to work on a project encompassing the design and engineering of two hydrogen-powered newbuild RoPax ferries. The project stems from a Norwegian government initiative for major vessels operating on the challenging mainland-Lofoten Islands crossing to become emission-free.

Part of MAN Energy Solutions and a leading expert within engineering solutions for cryogenic equipment for the storage, distribution, and handling of gasses, MAN Cryo will provide the detail design for bunkering systems, hydrogen piping and vent masts for the vessels. Additionally, MAN Cryo will act as system integrator for the hydrogen process plant, coordinating with other major suppliers in the project.

Torghatten Nord A/S previously won the ‘Bodø - Værøy - Røst - Moskenes’ ferry tender in northern Norway. Two new vessels designed by The Norwegian Ship Design Company will be phased into the route with the hulls built by Cemre shipyard in Türkiye and towed to Myklebust shipyard in Norway for outfitting; all hydrogen equipment will also be installed in Norway. Operating on green, compressed hydrogen, both vessels are set for delivery to Torghatten Nord A/S in 2026.

Eirik Olsen, Operational Director Torghatten Nord AS, said: “We are very pleased to have signed this contract with MAN Cryo. By this contract, we have extended our cooperation from LNG to also include hydrogen.”

Gjermund Johannessen, CEO The Norwegian Ship Design Company, said: “We have been working with MAN Cryo on several projects in the past, and we know it as a forward-thinking and solution-oriented company. We look forward to continuing our good collaboration with MAN Cryo and to bring their gas expertise onboard the prestigious hydrogen ferry projects for Torghatten Nord.”

Henrik Malm, Managing Director MAN Energy Solutions Sweden, said: “This new order underscores MAN Energy Solutions' leadership within developing future-fuel systems for the maritime sector. With a strong focus on advanced engineering, tailored design and seamless integration capabilities, our specialist team at MAN Cryo is setting new standards in sustainable marine operations. In this way, we are contributing significantly to 'Moving Big Things to Zero,' testament to our vision for a cleaner, greener maritime future where innovation leads the way in reducing ecological footprints. Torghatten Nord is set to revolutionise ferry transportation with these vessels powered by green hydrogen, which will be a critical step towards achieving zero-emission operation.”