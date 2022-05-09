MAN Cryo Lands World-First

Image courtesy of MAN Energy Solutions

[By: MAN Energy Solutions]

MAN Cryo, part of MAN Energy Solutions and a leading expert in the field of storage and handling of LNG and natural gas, has announced the signing of a contract with Yantai CIMC Raffles Shipyard for the delivery of the fuel-gas supply systems (FGSSs) to a new series of two dual-fuel, 6,500 pure car carriers for Wallenius Marine on charter to Volkswagen.

Henrik Malm, Managing Director at MAN Energy Solutions, Sweden and Finland, said “This represents yet another world-first for MAN Cryo where the boil-off gas will be sent to the low methane-slip ME-GI via a high-pressure, boil-off-gas compressor. Due to the installed shaft generator, this further reduces the running hours on the auxiliary engines.”

The scope of delivery includes the following:

port- and starboard-side bunkering stations

LNG storage tank with a volume of 2,300 m3

tank connection space with low-pressure vaporizer, BOG heater and two LNG pumps

high-pressure gas-handling equipment for delivery of gas to MAN B&W ME-GI two-stroke main engine

boil-off gas (BOG) management system, including one high-pressure compressor

on-board nitrogen-generation system

control system as well as gas-detection system.

The FGSSs for the vessels will be delivered during 2023.

