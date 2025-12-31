Major Cargo Improvements on Track for 2026 Completion

[By: Port of Galveston]

While the Port of Galveston made headlines with the opening of its fourth cruise terminal in 2025, next year we’ll celebrate another port milestone – completion of major improvements at the West Port Cargo Complex.

Located on Galveston Harbor, one of the nation’s busiest cargo waterways, the port moves more than 3 million tons of general and breakbulk cargos, including roll-on/roll-off (ro-ro) and giant wind turbine pieces a year.

Hundreds of cargo ships call at the complex to move cargo across our docks, generating thousands of jobs and economic growth for our region.

For the first time in decades, the port is investing $106 million to improve dilapidated waterfront infrastructure, add acreage for cargo handling and extend berthing space. This will allow port tenants to move more cargo through the area and put more people to work on the waterfront.

The phased work began in 2024 with funding from a state grant and port operating reserves, largely from cruise revenues. Here’s an update on our progress:

Pier 38/39 – The port-funded work includes enclosing and filling an outdated slip. The port built a closure structure which will double as a berth beginning in 2026. The slip will be filled with dredge materials beginning in January and completed within the year. The fill will need to settle for a period before the area can be used for cargo laydown.

Pier 40/41 – This project includes another slip closure structure and berth extension project. It is funded with a state grant and port operating reserves. The slip closure structure and berth infrastructure will be completed by mid 2026. The slip will be filled in a future phase.

Pier 39-40 berth – Along with slip closures, this rehabilitation project makes it possible for the port to complete a 1,434-foot-long berth extending from Pier 38/39 to Pier 40/41. Designed to accommodate 46-foot-draft ships, the berth will be commissioned in the second half of 2026.

Pier 41 paving – Six acres at Pier 41 has been repaved to repair failed subgrade and concrete paving. Now that the giant holes are gone, the area is fully usable for cargo handling.

Grain elevator demolition – The port demolished a decades-old, decommissioned grain elevator to add more acreage for cargo handling. The berth and some acreage are being used now for cargo ships. The area will be completely cleared for cargo use in 2026.

This is the first time in decades that the port has made an investment of this size in our docks. These master plan projects demonstrate our commitment to a diversified revenue stream and jobs growth.

The investment puts us on the cusp of a new era of cargo growth for Galveston. For the first time in decades, the Galveston Wharves and its partners can develop our cargo business to its full potential, generating hundreds of new jobs and tremendous economic growth for the region.