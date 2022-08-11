Maersk Supply Service Wins Integrated Solutions Project In Brazil

{By Maersk Supply Service}

Maersk Supply Service has been awarded a contract on behalf of Shell Brasil for the mooring line remediation of the FPSO Fluminense, located off the coast of Rio de Janeiro.

The scope of the project includes remediation work on two of the Fluminense’s mooring lines. With the onshore engineering already well underway, offshore operations are due to run for three weeks from late August 2022. The offshore work will utilise up to three of Maersk Supply Service’s anchor handling vessels to hold the FPSO on station and perform subsea operations.

This will be the third time Maersk Supply Service supports Shell Brasil on the FPSO Fluminense’s mooring lines, having completed a station-keeping assignment during the emergency removal of a Gas Lift Riser earlier this year, and provided mooring lines life extension solutions in 2019. Once the project is completed, Maersk Supply Service will have either replaced or maintained each one of the mooring lines holding the FPSO Fluminense in place.

“We are very pleased that Shell Brasil have once again shown this trust in Maersk Supply Service, and we will continue to work hard to deliver high-quality service and safe operations for our client,” says Rafael Thome, Managing Director for Brazil at Maersk Supply Service.

Maersk Supply Service continues to consolidate its presence in Brazil, both through its contracts with Shell Brasil and the major Mero2 project on behalf of Petrobras, with its integrated market offering of project management, technical expertise, and towing and mooring solutions.





