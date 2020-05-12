Mactech Adds Thordon Portfolio to Its Range of Products and Services

Mactech Inc, a field machining company founded in 1974, has joined Thordon Bearings’ global network of sales and service agents to support the Canadian manufacturer in the Wisconsin, Michigan, Chicago, Minnesota and the USA Great Lakes areas.

Mactech develops and manufactures its own product line for in-field machining and has an active on-site service division, however, it is the first time the company has agreed to partner with another manufacturer.

“We tend to sell our own products as a rule, but Thordon is the exception,” said Joel Wittenbraker, CEO of Mactech, Inc.

“We see the inclusion of Thordon’s portfolio of products and services as a natural complement to our existing line, since both companies take an engineered approach to providing on-site solutions. Thordon and Mactech are two elite companies that share the same values: commitment to customers, colleagues and technology.”

The Minnesota-headquartered leader in portable machining, measuring and heat-treating equipment has worked alongside Thordon Bearings for several years where they have machined and installed the company’s products on behalf of ship owners and shipyard customers.

“We have often worked with Thordon providing the best in class bearing and seal replacements for the workboat market. But under this this new agreement we can now extend the scope of supply to our merchant marine and industrial customers. We see huge potential for our Great Lakes operating customers but also for Thordon’s hydro power, pump and industrial solutions, where there are numerous opportunities across the region,” said Wittenbraker.

Scott Groves, Thordon Bearings’ Regional Manager, Americas said: “We selected Mactech based on the solid partnership that Thordon has had with the company in the inland waterways sector since 2017. The company is exceptionally customer focused, and its core business of mobile machining and line boring is very synergistic with Thordon’s offering.

“This new partnership allows Mactech to provide its customers with complete turnkey solutions for Thordon’s full range of products, across a number of markets.”

Throughout April, Mactech personnel attended technical and training seminars on Thordon’s portfolio.

The online sessions included guidance on bearing sizing and calculations, fitting and installation methods, applications for vessels operating the Great Lakes, and hydro-power and vertical pump solutions.

Mactech began marketing Thordon products and services on May 1st, 2020.

About Thordon Bearings

Canada-based Thordon Bearings designs and manufactures a complete range of journal bearing and seal systems for marine, clean power generation, pump and other industrial markets. These products are built using Thordon proprietary non-metallic polymer materials that are lubricated with water eliminating oil or grease usage, meaning ZERO risk of oil pollution to our rivers, lakes and oceans. Thordon systems and bearings are available worldwide through over 75 agents and distributors.

