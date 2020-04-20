Mackay Marine is Now Open for Business in the U.A.E.

By The Maritime Executive 04-20-2020

Mackay Communications, Inc., dba Mackay Marine, announces the opening of its newest marine electronics service center, in Fujairah, U.A.E., located on the east coast of the Gulf of Oman.

Mackay Marine–UAE provides Comm & Nav electronics sales and service to vessels in ports throughout the U.A.E., including Fujairah, Jebel Ali, Dubai, Sharjah, Port Saeed, Khorkakkan, etc., as well as service ships in Dry Dock in Oman and Dubai.

Mackay Marine’s capabilities Include:

• Complete Comm & Nav services provided by a single cross-trained marine technician, instead of engaging multiple companies or engineers

• Flat-rate Lump-Sum “Anytime” Prices, globally on all “Annuals” (i.e. VDR, Gyro, Radar Groom, GMDSS)

• First multi-brand service firm in the region offering comprehensive electronics repairs & surveys, four gyro compasses plus magnetic compass service

• Fully-stocked Service Kits for all major Comm/Nav electronics brands and models

• USA FCC & USCG Approved

• 24/7 global marine service coordination through Mackay World Service

Mackay-UAE currently serves a diverse range of customers including Tankers, Container Lines, Bulkers, Feeder Transporters, Tugs, Oil Drillers, OSVs, US Navy Vessels, and Dry Docks.

