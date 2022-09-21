MacGregor Supplies Container Systems for Twelve Hapag-Lloyd Vessels

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has received a significant order for delivering container lashing systems for twelve 23,500+ TEU container vessels for Hapag-Lloyd. The vessels will be built at Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) in South Korea.



The order was booked into Cargotec’s 2022 third quarter orders received. The vessels are scheduled to be delivered to the owner between the second quarter of 2023 and the fourth quarter of 2024.



“Cargo system plays a very important role in the efficient operation of the container ship. Hapag-Lloyd and MacGregor have worked together closely and developed the optimum cargo system for this vessel series to ensure the best cargo efficiency. Placing this order with MacGregor was the first choice for us,” says Lutz-Michael Dyck, Senior Director, Strategic Asset Projects, Hapag-Lloyd.



“Hapag-Lloyd is a highly appreciated and strategic customer for MacGregor. Over the years we have worked together closely to find ways to improve the cargo efficiency on existing ships and newbuildings. In this project, we have been collaborating on concept design and cargo system configuration from the very early stages. I am very proud that Hapag-Lloyd trusted us with this order,” says Magnus Sjöberg, Senior Vice President, Merchant Solutions, MacGregor.



Hapag-Lloyd is currently the world’s fifth largest container carrier with 253 container ships totaling a capacity of 1.8 million TEU. Hapag-Lloyd is known for its dedication to efficiency and minimizing environmental impact.

