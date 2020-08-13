MacGregor Receives EUR 18 Million RoRo Orders from Japan

By The Maritime Executive 08-13-2020 12:43:31

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has secured two orders from Japan to provide full hardware supply including ramps and lifting platforms for two RoPax vessels and two material supply vessels.



The orders are booked into Cargotec's third quarter 2020 order intake, with deliveries planned to commence during the first quarter of 2022 and completed during the first quarter of 2023.

”We are very pleased that our customer has placed these significant contracts with us and which demonstrate our strong operations in Japan and the variety of solutions we can offer to meet specific operational needs,” says Magnus Sjöberg, Senior Vice President, Merchant Solutions Division, MacGregor.

