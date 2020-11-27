MacGregor Reaches OnWatch Scout Milestone

North Sea Giant By The Maritime Executive 11-27-2020 12:24:04

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has signed a 5 year OnWatch Scout Predict agreement with North Sea Shipping. The order has been booked into Cargotec’s fourth quarter of 2020 order intake, and the OnWatch team will start installation and testing on North Sea Giant during December and January 2021 in Norway.

North Sea Shipping sees clear benefits in the OnWatch Scout Predict capability, including the use of machine learning models that, with time, will be able to detect potential problems and enable these to be addressed before they occur. The system will also guide technical crew through troubleshooting measures and even on board repairs whilst North Sea Giant remains in operation.

Henning Revne, Technical Manager in North Sea Shipping says: “It's all about capacity and operational uptime 24/7, and this technology will make a difference both for our clients and crew. We are very much looking forward to starting up in January 2021.”

“We are very pleased that our strong relationship with North Sea Shipping and their continuing trust in MacGregor’s service support capabilities has resulted in this OnWatch Scout agreement, which will further assist in optimising their daily operations," says John Carnall, Senior Vice President, Global Services Division, MacGregor. The large subsea construction vessel, North Sea Giant, is equipped with two MacGregor Active Heave Compensated (AHC) offshore cranes, SWL 50 & 400 tonnes, and operates in the harsh environment of the North Sea.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.