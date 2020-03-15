MacGregor Enhances Customer Support in the Americas

By The Maritime Executive 03-13-2020 09:30:22

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, announces that following the acquisitions of Rapp Marine and TTS in 2018 and 2019 respectively, customers in the Americas will benefit from extended coverage and capability to support all their service needs.

MacGregor now has over 80 service personnel in place supporting the full product range across the Merchant, Cruise, Offshore, Naval and Fishery & Research markets, based in 6 locations on the East and West coasts, the Gulf of Mexico and Brazil.



“Our plans in 2020 include establishing a regional hub that will manage spare part stocks, order handling and shipping, and the provision of technical support and product training. We have also established a 24/7 contact ‘One Number’, +1 346 888 2035,” says John Carnall, Senior Vice President, Global Services Division, MacGregor.

