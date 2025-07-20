Puntland Forces Intercept Freighter Full of Turkish Weaponry

On Friday, Somalia’s northern state of Puntland reportedly intercepted the general cargo ship Sea World while it was en route to the Port of Mogadishu. The Comoros-flagged vessel was carrying a consignment of Turkish military equipment, allegedly destined to a military training facility operated by Turkey in Mogadishu.

The Puntland Maritime Police Force (PMPF) boarded the vessel in the Gulf of Aden and recorded video clips showing assorted military-grade weapons on board, which had labels of Turkey’s military. Some of the equipment include armored personnel carriers (APCs), mine resistant ambush protected vehicles (MRAPs) and anti-aircraft guns.

Although Puntland has not clarified the reasons behind seizing Sea World, some local media reports claim that the vessel developed mechanical issues off the coast of northern Somalia. Public tracking data indicate that Sea World was in transit from Dongguan, China.

Sea World is now docked at the port of Bosaso as Puntland’s government conducts an investigation into the vessel’s voyage. However, the controversy surrounding interception of the vessel shows challenges facing Somalia’s maritime governance, with the federal government maintaining that it holds sole responsibility in policing territorial waters.

Sea World is a 13,000 dwt freighter built in 2005. She has an extensive and frequent history of port state control deficiencies, from fire safety and steering gear issues to documentation irregularities and electrical problems. The vessel is flagged in Comoros, a Paris MOU "Black List" flag that is considered high risk for low vessel quality; the Comoros registry's commercial operator is sanctioned in the EU for its association with the Russian "shadow fleet." Comoros is also one of the three flag states most commonly involved in crew abandonment cases, according to the ITF.

In addition, the seizure of the vessel marks heightened tension between Puntland State and Somalia’s federal government in Mogadishu. Last week, Puntland blamed the federal government for a spate of clashes in the Sanaag region. Puntland claimed that the federal government is mobilizing clan militias to attack its territory. Last year, Puntland withdrew its recognition of the federal government over disagreements on constitutional changes.

Its internal divisions and limited resources make Somalia vulnerable to maritime security breaches. Yemen’s Houthi rebels are said to have expanded cross-border collaboration with the al-Qaeda-affiliated al-Shabaab and ISIS in Somalia. In April, U.S Africa Command (AFRICOM) conducted airstrikes against a flagless vessel transporting military-grade weapons off the coast of Somalia, likely destined for al-Shabaab. This is part of an extensive campaign by the U.S in the Horn of Africa: AFRICOM has conducted at least 43 airstrikes in Somalia in 2025, primarily targeting ISIS and al-Shabaab bases.