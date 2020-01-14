Mabanaft Invests in World-Scale Ammonia Production Facility

By The Maritime Executive 01-10-2020 07:08:24

Mabanaft GmbH & Co. KG will become ammonia offtaker and operating partner in Gulf Coast Ammonia LLC (GCA), a special purpose entity owned and controlled jointly by an affiliate of Starwood Energy Group Global LLC and Mabanaft.

On December 30, 2019, GCA issued formal notice to proceed with turnkey construction of a highly-efficient, state-of-the-art ammonia production plant with nameplate capacity of approximately 1.3 million metric tons per year to be built at a brownfield site in Texas City, USA. The facilities are expected to enter commercial levels of production in the first half of 2023. Air Products will serve as exclusive supplier of all hydrogen and nitrogen feedstock requirements.

GCA has concluded long-term offtake agreements for the entire nameplate production capacity, of which approximately 500,000 metric tons ammonia per year will be marketed by Mabanaft. The project offers advantageous logistics with 70,000 metric tons of on-site storage and a dedicated, deep-water jetty capable of loading domestic barges as well as the largest sea going ammonia carriers to reach global ammonia markets. The marine facilities will be owned and operated by Oiltanking, a sister company of Mabanaft.

Tim Bullock, CEO of Mabanaft, said, “Mabanaft is very excited to be investor and offtaker to this project. This is a major step for Mabanaft to diversify its portfolio in growing chemical markets in line with the new group strategy.”

David Katzinski, Managing Director of Mabanaft Natural Gas Products, added, “Mabanaft is pleased to enter ammonia trading backed by secure offtake from a world-class, equity-owned production asset.”

