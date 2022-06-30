MAAP and Kongsberg Digital Sign Key Simulation Contract

Photo: Morten Hasaas, Sr. Vice President Maritime Simulation, KDI (Kongsberg Digital) (center left foreground) and Admiral Eduardo Ma. Santos, President at MAAP (center right foreground), signed the contract. In the background from left: Peterwilson

Kongsberg Digital is pleased to announce the signing of a contract to deliver a range of maritime simulators to the new and extensive Innovation Lab of MAAP in the Philippines. The academy has been a first adopter of new simulation-based training tools for years. Kongsberg Digital’s simulator systems are central to the future-oriented Lab and will augment an already extensive range of K-Sim products, strengthening MAAP’s position as a regional institution of excellence for maritime education and innovation.

The agreement which consists of a Long-Term System Support Program (LTSSP), includes the delivery of Kongsberg Digital’s cutting-edge maritime simulators for an Innovation Lab which places its emphasis on Digital Twin, Shore Control, Remote Control Center and MASS (maritime autonomous surface ship) technologies. The investment will enable MAAP to enhance training and assessment, and to conduct advanced research in, for example, e-Navigation, and validate operational concepts, including smart and autonomous ships.

As part of the Digital Twin initiative, Kongsberg Digital’s Vessel Insight will be installed on the acedemy’s training vessel. This will enable MAAP’s students to take a leading role with first-hand experience on vessel-to-cloud data infrastructure capturing and give them the ability to analyse vessel data over time.

Also covered by the system extension is the delivery of a brand-new celestial navigation simulator system, which allows instructors to provide trainee officers with hands-on experience in a safe, controlled, and realistic environment meeting the standards laid out in the STCW requirements. In addition, Kongsberg Digital will deliver new consoles for MAAP´s existing K-Sim Navigation bridge simulators, as well as a mid-life upgrade of its motion platform, including four class-B K-Sim Engine room simulators. This will extend and complete MAAP´s wide range of existing K-Sim simulators covering various training purposes, like; ship handling/navigation, engine room management, cargo handling and advanced firefighting simulator system.

Consolidating its position as a leading adopter of the new digital technology, MAAP started using Kongsberg Digital’s K-Sim Connect platform in 2019 for cloud-based simulation training to complement classroom education. Since then, the cloud-based K-Sim Engine training applications have allowed the academy's students to practice and prepare for their exams anytime, anywhere and at their own pace.

Kongsberg Digital will soon launch its latest extension to the company’s cloud- based simulation portfolio, the K-Sim Navigation, and the contract with MAAP includes the delivery of this brand-new training application. MAAP will thus be one of the first training centers world-wide to start using it for blended learning.

President at MAAP Admiral Eduardo Ma. Santos, says: “MAAP is a leading institution of excellence for maritime education and training in the Asia-Pacific region, but the worlds of maritime training and simulation never stand still. Our longstanding relationship with Kongsberg Digital has consistently equipped us to retain our position as a pioneer in the use of new simulation-based training tools.”

“With this contract, MAAP is demonstrating regional leadership and a willingness to invest in the future,” says Andreas Jagtøyen, Executive Vice President, Kongsberg Digital. “As a clear pioneer in the use of new simulation-based training tools and cloud-based solutions, MAAP is investing and demonstrating serious intent when it comes to the future education and training of seafarers. Our relationship with MAAP goes back decades, and we are immensely proud to be trusted by this respected institution. We are looking forward to delivering our K-Sim and Vessel Insight products and contributing to a very exiting innovation initiative.”

