LR Foundation’s Impact Award Goes to HiLo Maritime Risk Management

[By: Lloyd’s Register]

In 2022, Lloyd’s Register Foundation is celebrating its 10th anniversary. To mark the occasion, they launched an award to recognise the Lloyd’s Register Foundation grant holder who has created the biggest impact on global safety.

Following a rigorous judging process, the Foundation narrowed down their 200+ grant holders to just 3. These 3 went head-to-head, based on:

Impact on safety

Use of evidence and insight

The significance to the people affected

The role the grant holders played in driving change.

The winner?

HiLo Maritime Risk Management.

HiLo’s CEO, Manit Chander, says ‘It’s a very proud moment for HiLo. We were up against the best of the best globally. Being the most impactful business in the last 10 years of Foundation funding is a huge honour.’

Why did HiLo win?

The Foundation judged that HiLo had made a dramatic change to maritime safety culture. Shipping companies are now comfortable sharing their full internal safety data in return for in-depth analysis and reduced incidents in their fleets. In the past year there were 308 fewer tanker incidents, and bulker incidents reduced by 135.

Ruth Boumphrey, Director of Research and Strategic Programmes at Lloyd’s Register Foundation said: “Safety at sea is absolutely fundamental to the Foundation’s charitable mission. Since Lloyd’s Register Foundation became a funding partner in 2018, HiLo has helped ship managers reduce safety and environmental incidents by 12%. HiLo MRM is a truly remarkable success story of how Lloyd’s Register Foundation funding can create impact and improve the safety of people around the world.”

HiLo’s customers have also had a 5% reduction in spills, and an 8% reduction in serious injuries. This measurable impact has improved safety for countless seafarers.

HiLo has given shipping companies the chance to focus on the areas that will make the most difference to safety.

Future impact

In our ever-changing world, proactivity is vital to saving lives. HiLo gives shipping companies the chance to act before incidents happen. With the prize money generously offered by Lloyd’s Register Foundation, this impact will only grow.

Jan Przydatek, Director of Technologies at Lloyd’s Register Foundation said: “As part of our Safer World Conference 2022, we celebrated the work of our global grants community from our first ten years. Hilo MRM is well deserving of our 10th Anniversary Impact Award, which includes up to £10k to support further impact of its work.”



The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.