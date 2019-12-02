LQM Petroleum Services Relocates its London Office

By The Maritime Executive 2019-12-02 14:54:58

LQM Petroleum Services, LLC, is pleased to announce the opening of its new London based office.

Global expansion starts with a new office for the LQM team based in London, known for its ability to fully service their customers due to its hybrid broker/trader model. In line with its goal to expand offices on a global basis, LQM opened it’s doors on November 1, 2019 to its new location. The office boasts a comfortable, yet modern design, creating a welcoming new space for its expanding team.

LQM’s CEO, Daniel Rose, says, “We decided to relocate our office in London, to cater to the increase in customer contacts in and around the area. Access to this central location is attractive and convenient for our employees, as well as our customers.”

The new office is located at 1 King William Street, London EC4N 7AF.

