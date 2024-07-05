Louis Dreyfus Armateurs Contracts Strategic Marine for a Pair of New CTVs

[By: Strategic Marine]

Strategic Marine announced today that Louis Dreyfus Armateurs has placed an order for an additional pair of newly built 27M Crew Transfer Vessels (CTVs), expanding its fleet from five to seven high-specification vessels. These additional new units, sister ships to Acti’Vent and Esti’Vent, will be constructed by Singapore based Strategic Marine, reinforcing the strong partnership between the two companies.

The new 27M Crew Transfer Vessels, inspired by the acclaimed StratCat 27 design, are meticulously crafted to handle the demanding conditions of offshore operations. Equipped with the latest technological advancements, these vessels promise top-tier performance, enhanced safety, and superior comfort. With the capability to transport 24 passengers, they are a reliable and sturdy choice for offshore wind farm support.

Gaël Cailleaux, the Renewables Managing Director at Louis Dreyfus Armateurs, emphasized the strategic significance of this expansion, stating: “These new orders are part of our strategy to expand our Offshore Renewables business in France and in Europe. We are anticipating the future needs of the rapidly evolving French offshore wind industry.”

Mr. Chan Eng Yew, CEO of Strategic Marine, commented on the contract signing: “We are thrilled to be engaged by our valued customers Louis Dreyfus Armateurs for the delivery of these state-of-the-art Crew Transfer Vessels. This agreement underscores our dedication to providing innovative and high-performance solutions that enhance offshore operations. We believe these vessels will significantly improve operational efficiency and safety for our client. Since its introduction, our StratCat 27s have seen successful deployments in key European markets and rapidly growing markets in Asia such as Taiwan and Korea.”

The two new CTVs are expected to be delivered early in 2025, marking another significant milestone in Louis Dreyfus Armateurs’ efforts to support the offshore renewable energy sector, and Strategic Marine’s continued success in building top-quality vessels.