Long-Serving MITAGS Executive Director Glen Paine Announces Retirement

Image courtesy of MITAGS

[By: MITAGS]

On behalf of the MM&P MATES Program, The Maritime Institute of Technology and Graduate Studies (MITAGS) and Maritime Conference Center (MCC) announce the retirement of long-time Executive Director, Glen Paine.

Glen initially began his maritime career sailing for the International Organization of Masters, Mates & Pilots (MM&P) after graduating from the United States Merchant Marine Academy in 1978. Glen had been a MITAGS student for many years, before joining the staff as an instructor in 1986, teaching a variety of classes including Radar, ARPA, Electronic Navigation Systems (EINS), weather, hazardous materials, and occasionally LAP subjects. He also provided curriculum support for the shiphandling department, helping them to implement new BRM courses and custom simulation programs, eventually moving up the ranks to department head.

Glen went on to earn his master’s degree in general administration from the University of Maryland, University College (UMUC). A degree he states served him well when he became the Executive Director of the MATES Program in 1998.

“In 1998, we hit the deck running and tackled a multitude of pressing issues including improving academics, infrastructure replacement, and building a first-class conference operation,” said Glen. “What I’m truly most proud of, though, is the people working at MITAGS-MCC and the mission they continue to serve!”

“MITAGS was up and running when Glen took over from Captain Pillsbury in 1998, but Glen’s tireless work, vision and dedication transformed it from just another union training school, to one of the premier maritime training facilities in the world,” said Don Marcus, President of the International Organization of Masters, Mates & Pilots, AFL-CIO (MM&P). “MITAGS is recognized internationally as a leader, and has set the standards for maritime training in the USA, as well as the rest of the planet.”

Under Glen’s direction and leadership, MITAGS-MCC has become a world-class institution and conference center, winning numerous awards over the years for its Navigation Skills Assessment Program (NSAP)®, Workboat Academy Program, and advancements in simulation technology and research for the maritime and offshore wind industries. MCC has also previously been named “Best Venue for Conferences” by Unique Venues.

“Glen has personally dedicated his years on and off the job to maritime training and to the U.S. flag Merchant Marine and MM&P. He is an expert in his field and has contributed more than his full measure of blood, sweat and tears in protecting and advancing our great institution,” continued Don Marcus.

Glen’s successor, as selected by the MATES Program trustees, is Director of MITAGS, Eric Friend.

“The trustees’ decision to select Eric as the next Executive Director has made the transition much easier. Eric has been running the Academic Division for several years, and involved in most major decisions,” said Glen. “Eric is smart, dedicated, and respected by the trustees, students, and industry. He has all the attributes to take the school to the next level.”

“It’s been a true honor serving under Glen and witnessing firsthand the trust and respect he has earned around the industry,” said Eric Friend. “His perseverance, tenacity and leadership constantly drove us forward, allowing MITAGS to forge its own path, leaving a trail and a huge legacy for the entire industry to follow. I would never be able to fill Glen’s shoes, but intend to stand on his shoulders and reach farther advancing his legacy.”

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.