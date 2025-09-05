Lloyd’s Register Launches Risk-Based Containership Fire Safety Notation

[By: Lloyd’s Register]

The new notation benefits designers, shipyards, owners, and operators as they plan next-generation container ships or consider retrofits and fleet upgrades.

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has launched Fire (C, Risk), a new risk-based notation developed to enhance the assessment of fire safety arrangements on board container ships.

The notation is accompanied by guidance to support shipowners, designers, and operators in selecting appropriate, best-practice mitigations based on the specific fire risk profile of a vessel.

The new notation, introduced in the July 2025 update to LR’s Rules and Regulations for the Classification of Ships, is the first of its kind to apply the LR ShipRight Risk Based Certification (RBC) methodology to container ship fire safety. This provides a flexible yet robust framework for identifying and validating tailored safety enhancements, from the design phase through to operational deployment.

By aligning with the RBC framework, Fire (C, Risk) also supports LR’s broader goals around innovation and assimilation of new technology, digitalisation and data-driven design verification.

Gabriele Sancin, LR’s Risk Notation Technical Lead, said: “LR understands that there are many options to enhance container ship fire safety, from advanced detection systems to alternative hold arrangements and smart suppression technologies. Our new notation Fire (C, Risk) ensures that tailored, effective fire safety solutions are selected from demonstrated best practice to reduce risk to crew, cargo and operations.”

The notation and accompanying guidance are now available via the latest edition of LR’s Rules and Regulations.

Ends