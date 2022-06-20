Lloyd’s Register America’s President Rejoins NAMEPA Board of Directors

Kevin Humphreys, President Lloyd’s List Americas

[By: NAMEPA]

NAMEPA (North American Marine Environment Protection Association) Co-Founder/Executive Director, Carleen Lyden Walker, announced today the return of Kevin Humphreys to its Board of Directors. Mr. Humphreys had been on NAMEPA’s Board prior to becoming President of Lloyd’s Register Americas.

“It was a crowning achievement to be able to secure Kevin’s presence back on the board!” stated NAMEPA Chairman Joe Hughes. “I am certain I speak for all of us in welcoming him most warmly to his re-engagement as a director of NAMEPA, to whose affairs he will no doubt bring his customary energy and wisdom.”

Mr. Humphreys recently joined Lloyd’s Register as President of the Americas after a career spanning the full spectrum of maritime activities including Wartsila, Marorka, and venture capital organizations. Kevin was a Special Agent with The Federal Bureau of Investigation, sailed as a licensed Chief Engineer in the merchant marines, and served as an officer in the US Naval Reserve. He graduated from the US Merchant Marine Academy at King’s Point.

“Particularly given Lloyd’s Register’s commitment to sustainability, it gives me great pleasure to rejoin NAMEPA’s Board in my current role,” observed Mr. Humphreys. “NAMEPA represents a beacon for environmental stewards in our industry to find ways to improve our performance, as well as educating the public on the value proposition of maritime.”

The North American Marine Environment Protection Association (NAMEPA) is a marine industry-led organization of environmental stewards preserving the marine environment by promoting sustainable marine industry best practices and educating seafarers, students and the public about the need and strategies for protecting global ocean, lake and river resources

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.