LISW25 & Inmarsat to Establish Maritime Technology Innovation Working Group

[By: London International Shipping Week]

London International Shipping Week 2025 (LISW25) and Inmarsat Maritime, a Viasat company, have unveiled a new initiative to drive innovation in maritime technology in the lead up to next year’s event.

The Maritime Innovation Technology Working Group, which will be chaired by Ben Palmer OBE, President of Inmarsat Maritime, will pool collective expertise to address some of the most pressing challenges facing the maritime sector. Harnessing innovation and technology, the group is scheduled to begin its work in early autumn, following the appointment of its members this summer.

Working group outcomes will be presented during the LISW25 Headline Conference, underscoring London’s status as a key maritime cluster and a central player in driving forward maritime innovation and the global shipping agenda.

The LISW25 Headline Conference will be hosted at the London headquarters of the International Maritime Organization, symbolising Inmarsat Maritime’s heritage and the strong connection between the two organisations. LISW25’s Diamond sponsor Inmarsat was founded by the IMO in 1979 to develop a satellite communications network for protecting lives at sea.

Ben Palmer, President, Inmarsat Maritime, commented: “Collaboration is essential to maritime innovation and Inmarsat Maritime is committed to leading the charge alongside other forward-looking organisations championing London’s influential role in global shipping. The Maritime Innovation Technology Working Group will make a significant contribution to shaping the future of our industry through innovative solutions and partnerships."

Llewellyn Bankes-Hughes, joint CEO and co-Founder of LISW, welcomed Inmarsat Maritime’s support: “The shipping industry is undergoing a digital transformation at a pace never before experienced. Having the support of Inmarsat Maritime’s innovative approach and deep-seated knowledge will generate cutting-edge discussion, both in our working group and during the week of key industry events.”

For the latest LISW25 information please visit the website: www. londoninternationalshippingwee k.com