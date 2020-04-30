Lindsay-Blee Americas and Master Fuel SAS Sign Agreement

By The Maritime Executive 04-29-2020 05:47:43

Lindsay?Blee, a leading independent marine fuel company, announced today that it is has entered into an exclusive marketing and distribution agreement with Master Fuel SAS of Cartagena, Colombia.

Effective immediately, under the agreement Lindsay?Blee will manage the sales & marketing of marine fuel products produced by Master Fuel for the Colombian market, including VLSFO (0.50 percent sulfur max,) HSFO 380 cst, and MGO LS (Max sulfur 0.10 percent.) All products will conform to ISO standards and are composed from lower?sulfur straight?run fuels. The operation has shore?side storage and two double?hull barges, 900 mt and 3000 mt.

This expansion gives the Lindsay?Blee Group’s customers a true global partner capable of fuelling their fleet anywhere in the world. The company is excited to work exclusively with Master Fuel in helping to expand their business throughout Colombia and beyond. With Master Fuel’s operational expertise combined with Lindsay?Blee’s global market reach, the company is confident it can build a reliable and trusted supply option for all customers fuelling in Colombia.

The two companies, with a combined 50 years of experience in the Colombian bunker market, will work closely together to provide the highest quality of products, customer service, and logistical support possible. Lindsay?Blee’s offices in the United States and the United Kingdom will give shipping clients 24?hour access and support.

