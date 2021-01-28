Lignum Vitae Water Lubricated Bearings

Lignum Vitae North America engineers and manufactures environmentally-friendly bearing and seal solutions for the marine, offshore, water-treatment, pump, hydro and industrial markets worldwide. We deliver onsite easily installed nonpolluting, water-lubricated bearing in everything from military aircraft carriers to tugboats.

Our engineered NSF-61 certified, ABS / DNV-GL approved bearings are produced with the most effective material for shaft bearings and operate with water or dry in slow oscillatory applications, removing all oil or grease. Lignum vitae bearings require no filtering, have a zero clearance, improve operational efficiency, contribute to increased uptime and reduce environmental risk all while providing 20-40 years of total reliable service.

With over 130 years of proven success, no other material can match lignum vitae’s bearing technology in extreme operating environments. We deliver engineered solutions and offer global support through a large distribution and service network.

