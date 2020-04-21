Liberian Registry, NAMEPA, ProSea Launch Online Environmental Training

By The Maritime Executive 04-21-2020 08:09:12

The Liberian Registry, NAMEPA (North American Marine Environment Protection Association) and ProSea have updated their ground-breaking marine environmental awareness computer-based training program for seafarers and shoreside staff. This training program is designed to engage the user and increase participation in protecting the marine environment, and is now readily accessible via their new online version.

The online training program provides a comprehensive overview of the complex and diverse marine environment, explaining how it is impacted by shipboard waste, discharge and spills, and by shipping generally. It also covers marine ecology, environmental compliance plans and management systems, sustainable shipping and the role of the human element in pollution prevention. In addition, it provides an overview of MARPOL regulations and other relevant IMO conventions, emphasizing the importance of regulatory compliance in general.

The program has been developed as a partnership between the Liberian Registry, NAMEPA, Netherlands-based ProSea Marine Education, and Maritime Training Services of Seattle, Washington. It is suitable for use by those with a vested interest in protecting the marine environment, including all seafaring and port personnel and all office-based maritime industry staff.

Joe Hughes, Chairman of NAMEPA remarked: “This program is an excellent example of a successful collaboration to protect the marine environment. Leveraging the strengths of strong partners results in less impacts from shipping and is a powerful step to Save Our Seas”.

The course is based on the IMO model course 1.38 and meets the requirements of STCW Chapter VI. For more information or to purchase, please visit https://namepa.net/marine-environmental-awareness-training/

