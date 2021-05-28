Liberian Global Gas Team Augmented with Offshore Wind

The Liberian Registry, fresh off the announcement that it has attained a historic milestone of reaching a fleet size of 200 million gross tons, is pleased to announce that it has added to its growing team of regulatory and safety experts, a focused team on Offshore Wind.

The Liberian Registry recognizes that the Offshore Wind sector will continue to grow and will become a major contributor in creating clean energy solutions for the globe; and is poised to continue its industry leading expertise in this field. This team will be positioned to support Offshore Wind projects in Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Americas. The Liberian Registry is already positioned to support this fast-growing sector with technical experts strategically located across its global offices, and leveraging off the experience it has with dual-fuel vessels, and its many Joint Industry Projects (JIP) focused on decarbonization. The Liberian Global Gas Team has been leading the way toward advancing alternative fuels through a risk-based approach that creates opportunities for true innovation and approval of new technologies to unlock the potential of alternative fuels and other energy efficiency features.

Alfonso Castillero, Chief Operating Officer of the Liberian International Ship and Corporate Registry (LISCR), says, “Our Offshore Wind experts, working closely with our Global Gas Team and our technical teams around the globe have come together to create a center of expertise within the Registry where we can support owners and operators with their wind installation projects around the globe. This support is not only limited to Wind Turbine Installation Vessels, but also the cable laying and various other types of vessels involved in these projects.”

Mr. Castillero continues: “This is part of our continued focus on emerging technologies, and a focus on the environment.”



