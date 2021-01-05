Leading Transportation Lawyer Dean W. Steele Joins Moses & Singer

Moses & Singer LLP is pleased to announce the arrival of Dean W. Steele as the firm’s newest partner to its Corporate and Maritime and Multimodal Transportation practice groups. As a Master Mariner with more than 10 years-experience aboard large vessels and as former in-house counsel for a large international ship owner, Steele brings an insider’s perspective focusing on transportation law and insurance, shipping, private aircraft, real estate transactions and maritime litigation, as well as, a growing general corporate and dispute resolution practice. He joins the firm from Norton Rose Fulbright where he was a senior counsel.



“I have known Dean for many years and have always been impressed with his skill and tenacity. His maritime and transportation-related experience and overall dedication to client service perfectly aligns with our core values. We are thrilled to welcome him to the firm,” said Dean Swagert, Moses & Singer’s Managing Partner.

Steele’s unique skill set makes him a valuable asset to clients who regularly turn to him to navigate the complex legal issues surrounding shipping finance, compliance, regulatory matters, bankruptcy and restructuring, as well as general corporate and commercial challenges. One of his recent engagements involved representing ExxonMobil in negotiating a multi-million dollar payment within days of filing eight cases for security of their claims in the Eastern District of New York.



Steele has also recently grown his practice beyond Maritime law, including the representation of AMI Expeditionary Healthcare, a provider of medical services to international aid organizations and companies operating in remote areas of the world. AMI is also on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis, working with states, federal and international agencies, and the private sector in support of the response to the crisis and broad-based vaccination efforts.

“I am excited to join a firm that provides a collaborative and team approach to assisting clients to achieve their objectives and solve their problems,” said Steele. “I look forward to interacting with the very talented team at Moses & Singer to help our clients resolve even the most perplexing challenges.”

Steele studied at the United States Merchant Marine Academy and served for months at a time on military supply and hospital ships as Chief Officer, GS-13 for Military Sealift Command. He earned his J.D. from Brooklyn Law School where he received the Cali Excellence for the Future Award in Admiralty Law.

