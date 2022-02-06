Leading Maritime Cities Play a Key Role in the Green and Digital Shift

Image courtesy of DNV

[By: DNV]

Which cities around the world offer the best infrastructure, and access to world-class talent and services, to help local maritime communities to adapt, connect and prosper?

The Leading Maritime Cities of the World 2022 report comes with a fresh analysis and ranking of global maritime hubs. Singapore, preserving its top position, is taking the lead in the digital and green transformation, attracting top experts and companies for the future success. Which other cities rank high and what changes are expected within the next five years? .

Find out and read more about how Singapore is building on its success in our latest article.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.