Leading Guidance in Wind-Assisted Propulsion Technologies
As the maritime industry explores decarbonization options to achieve the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) GHG reduction targets for 2030 and 2050, wind-assisted propulsion emerges as a strong contender.
To support the industry in adopting this technology, ABS has published the ABS Guide for Wind-Assisted Propulsion System Installation. The guide provides class safety standards when installing wind-assisted systems, specifically Flettner rotors and wing sails, including both rigid and soft sails.
It introduces the notations Wind-Assisted in respect of vessel safety and Wind-Assisted+, which additionally addresses the safety of the system and machinery.
What does the guide cover?
The ABS Guide for Wind-Assisted Propulsion System Installation covers:
- Structures
- Machinery
- Stability
- Navigational safety
- Maneuverability
- Fire safety
- Emergency systems
- Materials
- Non-destructive testing
