Leading Guidance in Wind-Assisted Propulsion Technologies

By The Maritime Executive 10-15-2020 10:48:29

As the maritime industry explores decarbonization options to achieve the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) GHG reduction targets for 2030 and 2050, wind-assisted propulsion emerges as a strong contender.

To support the industry in adopting this technology, ABS has published the ABS Guide for Wind-Assisted Propulsion System Installation. The guide provides class safety standards when installing wind-assisted systems, specifically Flettner rotors and wing sails, including both rigid and soft sails.

It introduces the notations Wind-Assisted in respect of vessel safety and Wind-Assisted+, which additionally addresses the safety of the system and machinery.

What does the guide cover?

The ABS Guide for Wind-Assisted Propulsion System Installation covers:

Structures

Machinery

Stability

Navigational safety

Maneuverability

Fire safety

Emergency systems

Materials

Non-destructive testing

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.