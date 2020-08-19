Leading Bunker Brokers LQM Petroleum Services Continue Expansion

By The Maritime Executive 08-19-2020 01:32:10

Martin Bird has joined LQM as a client services executive. Based in London, he will support all of LQM's offices globally.

Martin previously spent 10 years with Lloyd's List Intelligence, helping the credit risk team to grow the business and manage client relationships.



"I am really excited to join such a dynamic and high-profile organization in the bunker world," Martin said.

"Having developed my skills with Lloyd's, I'm excited to bring expertise into the commercial side and support LQM's expanding customer base."

In addition to helping maintain customer service levels, Martin will be assisting in the operation of LQM's ongoing webinar programme.

"I'm delighted to welcome Martin on board," said chief executive Daniel Rose.

"He has a wealth of experience and will play an important role helping our customers.

"The LQM webinar programme has already been a huge success and Martin is ready to develop our offering even further.

"We opened a new office at 1 King William Street in London last year and LQM is continuing to go from strength to strength despite these challenging times."

