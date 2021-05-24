Launch of First Ever All In One Interactive US Port Cities Map

The National Association of Waterfront Employers (NAWE) announced the launch of an all-in-one, interactive congressional district map with 335 ports included. The roll out is the first ever mapping of US ports, including 50 states, Puerto Rico and the USVI, with 235 coastal and 100 inland ports in one online site. The map provides a comprehensive visual representation of the impact of port terminals and their role in moving 74% of our nation’s economy.

"NAWE is excited to introduce a visual tool that demonstrates the relationship between Congressional districts and our nation’s ports. We look forward to working with members of Congress and staff, providing technical expertise on issues including infrastructure,” said Doug Morgante, Vice President of U.S. Government Relations for Maersk, and Chair of NAWE’s Board of Directors. “We would also like to applaud all those who join us in celebrating Infrastructure Week,” continued Morgante.

“We’re thrilled to roll out this first of its kind resource to highlight the marine terminals interconnectedness to our communities. Ports are the economic engines for the regions they serve, and attract business and industry to that region based upon the capability of the terminals. Multiple port capabilities add to economic resiliency for a region as well.” said Lauren Brand, President, NAWE. “This is just phase one. Upcoming features will show significant road and rail connectors to ports and which of the seven different types of terminals is located at each port,” she added.

Blue pins on the map denote the name of ports where NAWE’s member are located. The member firm names are listed on each pin. Narrow blue lines show the navigation lanes connecting US ports to the world. The map is primarily a resource for industry leaders, House and Senate Members and staff as well as executive branch team members.

